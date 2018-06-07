Corpus Christi (kIII news) — A Nueces County sheriff's deputy has been suspended from his job after police said he fired a gun inside his Corpus Christi apartment located at Saratoga Boulevard and Airline Road.

According to police, 31-year-old Ian Rosales got into an argument with his wife Wednesday night and when she went into another room, the wife heard a gunshot go off. Investigators found a bullet hole in the ceiling.

Rosales was arrested and booked into the Nueces County Jail and has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII