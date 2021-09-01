FBI: Des Moines man faces five federal charges in Capitol attack

Douglas Jensen was arrested by the FBI early Saturday and is in U.S. Marshals Service custody.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Note: The above video is from Thursday, Jan. 7.

The Des Moines man who appears in photos and videos from the Capitol riots on Wednesday has now been booked into the Polk County Jail.

Douglas Jensen, 41, is being detained for the U.S. Marshal, according to jail records. He was booked around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Jensen appears to be the man police in Washington and the FBI are asking for the public's help in identifying individuals who stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday during a violent riot.

Jensen faces the following charges, according to the FBI Omaha field office:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disrupting the orderly conduct of government business

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building

Obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

Over the last two days, police across the country have been helping federal authorities track down those allegedly involved in the pro-Trump riots in Washington. Law enforcement is combing through hundreds of social media videos and pictures.