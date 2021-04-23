Workshop for City Council Members to discuss the desal plant coming to Corpus Christi

The workshop which is set for April 26 at 8 a.m. at the Texas State Aquarium.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is going to have a workshop on desalination in an effort to give some of the new members all of the information they need to be able to make decisions on the issue in the future.



Right now, Corpus Christi is working on getting the permits to build a sea water desalination plant. It’s spending around $11 million as part of that process. It's one that includes trying to purchase land to build one or possibly two desal plants. The deal would be financed through a state water development board loan of up to $222 million.

"We have three new council members, including myself, that are now on the council who have not participated in any of the studies or meetings that the council has had prior to this," Councilman Mike Pusley said.



On Monday, April 26, at 8 a.m., at the Texas State Aquarium, the city mayor and council members will take part in a half day desal workshop session.

"The main thrust of this meeting is to allow the new council members to hear where we are at this point," Pulsey said. "To be able to have the ability to ask questions of our experts and that we all get up to the same speed on where we are and what we’re trying to do."



Councilman Pursley said he backs the desal plant project 100-percent.

"During most of my adult life, I have lived under some or we have all lived under some what our rationing program and it’s just time for us to get away from that," Pulse said. "We need a dependable and reliable sustainable and alternate water supply for the city of Corpus Christi.”



We are told that a desal plant could be pumping out water by 2024.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.