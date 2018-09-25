Corpus Christi (KIII News) — City Council members heard from staffers and a consulting firm Tuesday on what it will take to move forward with the construction for the desalination plant near the Port of Corpus Christi.

The city staff and city consultants have been working on several aspects of a desalination plant including permitting and preliminary discussion with several landowners for possible location sites.

Council was told it could take about two and a half years for the first round of permits to be filed with different state and federal agencies. Once the first round is done developers will be sought, and they face another series of permitting after they come up with a design.

Currently, the consulting firm is talking with property owners in both Nueces and San Patricio Counties for possible constructions sites for one or two plants that could produce between ten and 30 million gallons of drinkable water every day.

"We've actually started defining the requirements for the facility which include the size of the facility, the expandability of the facility, a lot of the environmental considerations as we move forward," John Wolfhope said.

According to Wolfhope, their goal is to be ready at a moments notice if and when the city decides to go ahead with building the plant which could come during the course of another drought or an interruption of the current water supply.

The staff believes that after the permitting process and once the green light is given building the desalination plant could be completed in just over a year.

