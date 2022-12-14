Desalination to be a hot topic for new Corpus Christi City Council members

Up to this point, the City Council has been aggressively pursuing desal plans, but it has now become a group that carries differing views.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council elections are now behind us, but it means that the work ahead is just beginning.

Developing a plan that moves the 8th most populous city in Texas toward a thriving future is where the council will have the chance to make a lasting impression.

But given the challenges our city is facing and the new make-up of the council, it may not be easy. While Tuesday's runoff election included a few surprises, it also revives the probability that there will be new discussions on some old issues.

The new council will be seated on Jan. 10, and will include Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and four members who have been reelected: Roland Barrera, Gil Hernandez, Michael Hunter and Mike Pusley.

That means there are also four members who are newly elected to their position: Sylvia Campos, Jim Klein, Everett Roy and Dan Suckley.

Some of the immediate challenges are evident, but the most prominent may be securing a drought-proof supply of water for our region.

Up to this point, the city council has been aggressively pursuing desal plans, but it has now become a group that carries differing views.

Sylvia Campos just won the runoff for District 2 and said that on the topic of desalination, there simply haven’t been enough opposing voices.

“We kept going to meeting after meeting after meeting, demanding that we be heard, and they would never listen to us. So now, we have a chance to have a seat at the table," Campos said.

Campos added that city council hasn’t looked seriously at conservation plans.

“We have these large industry users that don’t conserve, and they won’t conserve unless we demand it, and we have every right to demand it. They are big water users," Campos said.

The signals suggest that there will be plenty to keep this council busy for the next two years.

