Descent Act requires fisherman to vent red snapper before releasing them

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said there will be violations if anglers are not venting their snapper or have the proper tools on board.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although red snapper is legal year-round in State waters, June 1 marks the official start to red snapper season in federal waters.

"With opening day of snapper season, folks need to remember about the changes in bag limits," Texas Game Warden Lerrin Johnson said. "There is a federal limit as well as a state limit."

Johnson explains that the bag limit has not changed from last year, which is two snappers in state waters and two in federal waters, but there is something new this year.

"It’s called the 'Descend Act,' which means fisherman need to have the venting tool onboard to vent the snapper so it can go back down to the reef, or a rig on their boat set up for descending the snapper back down," Johnson said.

Out at Fisherman’s Wharf in Port Aransas, boats were returning with full ice chests and happy customers to kick off the season. One fisherman demonstrated how the venting tool is used.

"We got a legal red snapper. You take the venting tool like a turkey baster, little hole on the side. What happens, they get bends in swim bladder," fisherman Banya Owen said. "Helps them float up and down and forth but if you want to release one, you stick it right here. Air comes out. You hear it. Then you throw them back and they swim back down."

Owen said the Descend Act is a good thing and something they have always practiced.

"Because it's the right thing to do. If you just throw them out, they float, sharks come eat them," Owen said. "That’s less snapper. If we throw them back, that's more snapper for us and more snapper for our customers."

According to Johnson, Texas has a healthy red snapper population compared to other waters and they want to continue that with best practices.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said there will be violations if anglers are not venting their snapper or have the proper tools on board.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.