CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council members approved an engineering and design contract up to $100,000 to rebuild the Cole Park Fishing Pier.

Cracks showed up in the concrete in 2017, and the city determined the pier was beyond repair and was closed for safety reasons.

Even though there is bond money available, council members expressed concern that the design does not exceed $100,000 unless other funding sources are found.

"That pier going back up today would be a little over $4 million. We're going to improve it. We have no idea what that, you know, hence the design today, so my fear is. What I don't want to happen is for this design plan to sit meanwhile, this 4 million just became 8, which become 10, which becomes 12," council member Paulette Guajardo said.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, council members will still get the final say on the cost of the rebuilt pier.

