CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday that they have instructed the developer of the New Harbor Bridge Project to remove FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc. from any future work on the main spans of the project.

TxDOT suspended FIGG's design work on the New Harbor Bridge last last year to review findings from the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the March 2018 pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida. That bridge was designed by FIGG.

According to TxDOT Friday, the findings of that investigation were significant enough for them to request a replacement design firm for the main spans of the New Harbor Bridge. TxDOT said the new design firm will review and re-certify the current design of the bridge, and will recommend modifications if necessary.

TxDOT said this could result in delays to the project. If that is the case, they will provide updates.

Meanwhile, work on all other aspects of the bridge continues to move forward, including including drainage, roadway and overpass construction and reconstruction of a new interchange at I-37, Highway 181 and Highway 286. TxDOT said they have ensured that all construction that has been completed to date on the project was built in compliance with contract requirements and specifications.

