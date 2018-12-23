FLOUR BLUFF (Kiii News) — One family from Flour Bluff was given the greatest Christmas gift of all.

Being able to be together for Christmas.

Five-year-old Aubrey Stoner was born with a rare heart condition called Ebstein Anomaly.

She'd been treated for it for years, but earlier this month, her and her parents had to fly all the way up to Minnesota for surgery.

They didn't think they'd be able to all be together this holiday season, but fortunately everything went smoothly for this little girl and her parents couldn't be happier.

"My daughter is amazing," said her father Adam Stoner. "As soon as she could, they had her walking the very next day and had her out of bed even with all the tubes and wires hooked up to her we were still walking the hallways. She actually inspired some of the older people in the hospital. One lady walked by and said that "little girl inspired me to get up and move just because I saw her walking the hallways.""

With the help of the community and the Ronald McDonald House, the family was able to make a smooth transition and can now spend the holidays together.

