CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — New details have emerged from the death of 28-year-old Yvonne Villanueva.

Villanueva was originally reported as a missing person in the middle of June this year. Just days after the report was filed, the 28-year-old was found dead on the side of county roads 20 and 63 in Petronilla.

After her body was found, law enforcement were on the lookout for 49-year-old Trinidad Perez.

On July 25th, Perez was booked into Nueces County Jail after being arrested in Travis County. He is being held on felony charges of murder and assault of a family member, according to a booking sheet attained by 3News. His bond is set at $500,000.

In an affidavit, Perez's son Eric admitted he was aware of his father's actions. Trinidad reportedly asked his son to move a couch on June 6th. The father and son were moving the couch when Eric told his dad the couch was heavy. Perez then told his son that he killed Yvonne because she threatened to have the two beat up. Trinidad placed Villanueva's body into the couch, which was found days later in Petronilla, according to the affidavit.

Villanueva and Perez had a history of abuse, according to a separate affidavit. In late May of 2018, Yvonne was transported to a local hospital after being reportedly kicked and choked by Trinidad.

