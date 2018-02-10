Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The trial for the man charged in the death of 13-year old Alex Torres continued in its fifth day.

On Monday forensic specialist and detectives who were first on the scene of the fatal shooting in 2015 detailed why they believe the gun used in the shooting belonged to 29-year old David Davila.

Prosecutors told jurors Davila shot Torres in the head as he opened his grandparent's apartment door on Treyway Lane and Holly.

Ultimately investigators believe Davila shot and killed Torres in a case of mistaken identity.

Attorney Lisa Gail Greenberg questioned the use of a lie detector test as part of the investigation.

"To catch him if he's lying. Alternatively, if he's being purposely deceptive," Greenberg said.

"So if he's being completely honest," detective Lee Galloway said. "So that the machines can detect his inaccuracies."

Two other people who were with Davila on that night have already taken plea deals for their involvement in this shooting.

Prosecutors are not be seeking the death penalty.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII