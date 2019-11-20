CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council members formally approved Tuesday a financing plan for the new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone on North Beach. That is said to be a final step in facilitating the construction of a $40 million canal there.

So what will that canal mean for those business owners who already call North Beach home?

Lynn Frazier who owns Fajitaville has a vision on how to turn North Beach into a real tourist attraction, and the centerpiece to the deal is a $40 million canal. The canal would help to solve the drainage problem on North Beach, and it's believed that in turn will attract investors to the area. Frazier said he is one of them and is ready to invest more money into the area if the canal is built

Frazier is already looking at putting in apartments, townhomes, a yacht club and a lighthouse with a restaurant on the ground floor.

Now that the TIRZ 4 financing plan is in place, the City is going to look at whether that money should be used to fund the canal; but developers need an answer by Dec. 10.

"I don't know what it's going to end up looking like in terms of the structure to get it done, but I think there's a will on the part of council to make it happen," Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said. "We've just got to figure out how."

"We're hopeful that by before Dec. 9 the council makes a committment to the canal with funding," said Chad Magill, a volunteer with the North Beach Infrastructure Task Forece. "There is some flexibility by Mr. Frazier."

Frazier told 3News he has a federal government deadline to meet. That's because he put millions of dollars in an opportunity zone plan. Downtown and North Beach qualify for that investment opportunity.

If Frazier gets his North Beach development built within the next 25 months he may be able to qualify for up to 10 years in tax abatements. However, if the project is not completed in 25 months, he will have to pay a penalty of up to $7 million.

That's why Frazier said he needs council to approve the canal idea so he can start construction. If not, he said there are two other cities who are ready to put his $40 million to work.

