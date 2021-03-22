Developer releases vision for old Kmart site in Portland, Chick-fil-a coming soon

In the coming days, Chick-fil-A will begin construction on its latest post-COVID layout with two lanes all the way around the building.

PORTLAND, Texas — The land where the old Kmart in Portland used to stand is getting a makeover.

McLeod Sears is redeveloping the former Kmart site at 1400 Wildcat Dr. Chick-fil-A and AutoZone have already scooped up two of the four available pad sites, a press release from McLeod Sears said.

The project will include 25,200 sf of shop space. In the coming days, Chick-fil-A will begin construction on its latest post-COVID layout with two lanes all the way around the building.

AutoZone will dig into its project later this year, the press release said.

"The site is cleared and we're ready to go," says Michael McLeod-Cobb, partner in the Houston-based commercial real estate firm. "It's full speed ahead on the remaining pad sites and the shop space."

Throughout the pandemic, the McLeod Sears brokerage team has been courting neighborhood services, popular eateries and specialty retailers for the shop space. "We're planning to bring retail and restaurants found in larger cities to Portland," McLeod-Cobb says.

The old Kmart has been knocked down and the land prepared for the new construction.

"We are very pleased to see this project become a reality. Mcleod Sears is bringing much-needed retail growth to the city along with the added bonus of a popular Chick-fil-A. We look forward to other opportunities to partner with Mcleod Sears in the future" says Randy Wright, Portland city manager.

McLeod Sears' redevelopment site is situated near the kissing point of TX 181 and Wildcat Drive, which have a combined traffic count of 85,000 vehicles per day. The developer controls nearly 500 feet of frontage along US 181 and roughly 200 feet on Wildcat Drive. Retail neighbors include an H-E-B grocery store, Starbucks, McDonald's and Walgreens.

