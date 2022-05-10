Developer seeks to acquire section of Laguna Shores Road from City of Corpus Christi

"The street that is within their property will now become essentially private property," said interim public works director Gabriel Hinojosa.

The city of Corpus Christi confirmed a private business in Flour Bluff is asking to purchase a small section of Laguna Shores Road.

Residents who live in the area reached out to 3NEWS to ask about the potential deal after they received a survey from the developer.

If approved, the small strip of Laguna Shores as well as a section of Wyndale Road would be sold to the operators of Bluff's Landing Marina. The area in question is where Laguna Shores Road ends at the edge of the Laguna Madre.

In the survey sent out to nearby residents the potential sale of the roadway is highlighted in red. That's a 150-foot stretch of Laguna Shores from Claudia Drive to Wyndale St and another 460 feet of Wyndale.

He said the city was approached by the developer about the proposed public right of way closure. Right now, the roadway bisects the Bluff's Landing property where on one side you can find the marina and boat launch as well as the Lookout Restaurant.

On the other side, there is a hotel.

Hinojosa said there are a number of factors that are taken into account when considering a public right of way closure.

"So the neighbors should not have any concerns. Before we get to this process we vetted it through all city departments, and through the city manager's office, making sure if we do close this, it will not affect pedestrian traffic, vehicle traffic," he said.

You might remember the city spent $17 million dollars to renovate Laguna Shores Road in sections from SPID all the way to Wyndale Street. The project was completed this year.

Ultimately city council members will have to approve the measure. To close a right of way, Hinojosa said is not common, but is also not unheard of.

The last time a request like this was made by someone was about a year ago.

"Depending on fair market value he would have to pay that fair market value for that piece of property, if council approves the closure and he purchases it," he said.

If the measure goes through, the city would no longer be responsible for the maintenance of the street.

3NEWS reached out to Bluff's Landing for this story, but were told the general manager would not be available for a comment until Monday.

However, in the survey sent out to residents, the letter states the developer intends to improve the road to prevent flooding and address parking problems.

No date has been set on when the measure would be added to the city council agenda.

