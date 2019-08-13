CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend family is doing what they can to help the victims of the recent mass shootings.

Jordan Wilson and her father Dave Wilson own Dewey's Beer Garden on Rodd Field Road and together will host a fundraiser and blood drive for the victims of the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio shootings.

Dave moved to the Coastal Bend from Ohio and opened the bar to cater to Cleveland Browns football fans.

"We've got family in both cities, and it's very close to our heart you know if it happened to someone where we would hope that the community would come together to help out. My fathers family is from Ohio, and this is a browns backers bar so its people that use to live in Ohio that now reside in Texas," Jordan said.

According to Dave, the fundraiser will be from 2-8 p.m. Saturday with the bloodmobile starting at 6 p.m. at the Beer Garden.

The Wilson family will sell turkey legs and will have live music and host a silent auction and raffle.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: