Flight cancellations continue due to winter storm in North Texas

The winter storm was causing havoc for flyers into and out of North Texas on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — We knew Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday weren't going to be a good days for driving in North Texas.

It's apparently not great days for flying, either. Tuesday and Wednesday saw thousands of flights cancelled into and and leaving North Texas.

On Thursday, Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport saw a combined 521 cancellations on flights out of and into DFW, while the smaller Dallas Love Field was at 34.

The cancellations out of DFW accounted for 28% of all departing flights, according to the Flight Aware data. They accounted for 27% of all inbound flights to DFW on Thursday.

Love Field's cancellations accounted for 8% of departing flights and 1% of inbound flights.

DFW Airport on Monday tweeted that it was "actively monitoring the weather forecast and is making the necessary preparations" ahead of the winter storm.

The airport asked flyers to check with their airline before coming to the airport for the latest status of their flight.

Freezing rain, sleet and freezing temperatures were expected to persist in North Texas through Tuesday and into Wednesday. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service was extended on Wednesday morning to 9 a.m. Thursday.