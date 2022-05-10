You're not just seeing things: Texas gas prices really are higher than ever - again

Corpus Christi is sitting at an average of $3.93 a gallon.

DALLAS — You're not just dreaming. Gas prices really are higher than ever in Texas, including here in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The average price in Texas hit $4.068 per gallon Tuesday, breaking the previous high during the initial price spike in March, according to AAA Texas, which tracks gas prices across the state.

Here in North Texas, prices were even higher: The average for Dallas on Tuesday was $4.145 per gallon, and Fort Worth was $4.143 per gallon.

Both figures were record highs locally.

Houston prices were slightly lower, at $4.053 per gallon, and Austin was $4.06 per gallon.

Meanwhile, San Antonio remained just under that $4 mark, with an average price of $3.994. What a bargain.

Only Texarkana had a higher average price than DFW, checking in at $4.174 per gallon.

There are a few bright spots in the data, even for pricy North Texas. The national average was sitting at $4.374, well above what we're seeing here.

The spiking gas prices are in step with inflation across the board in North Texas.

From March 2021 to March 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth saw inflation of 9% – the largest year over year increase since December 1981.

Prices in the DFW area were up 3% from January 2022 to March 2022.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics called that the largest bi-monthly change in DFW since April 1980.