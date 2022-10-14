Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Texas tollway, DPS says

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured.

DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said.

The driver got on the southbound lanes of the tollway near downtown Dallas and drove north about 14 miles to Keller Springs Road in Addison, where construction trucks had blocked traffic to prevent a wreck.

The trucks were utilized after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were notified of the wrong-way driver by an alert system.

Some highways in North Texas now have systems that can detect wrong-way drivers. The systems use cameras that capture wrong-way drivers and alert authorities by email.

It was unclear how long the suspect was driving in the wrong direction before the system detected her.

Her name has not been released.

Wrong-way driving has been on the forefront of public safety this week following the death of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, who was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver Tuesday night.