Whataburger Field prepares for Día De Los Hooks weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, August 19 kicks off Día De Los Hooks weekend at Whataburger Field. All weekend there will be different giveaways.
“From the tumbler, we get into our jersey tomorrow presented by CITGO,” said Marketing Manager Dustin Fishman.
On Sunday bobbleheads will be given away and fans will get to decorate their own.
“It comes with a paint brush and paint, and we’ll have an area for kids and adults to paint here.”
There will also be Mariachi and Folklorico performances taking place. Fans can already purchase Dia merchandise too.
The Hooks season will be coming to an end soon, but there’s still a lot of fun to be had, including this weekend.
“We’re in the end of the year so, we’re trying to pull out all the punches,” said General Manager Brady Ballard.
For tickets to any of the games this weekend, click here.
