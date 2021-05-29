x
Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021

The popular street festival is back!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic led organizers of the Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival to make the festival virtual last year, but this year the festival is back.

The festival announced Saturday on Facebook that the festival will take place on October 30. Organizers have not released full details yet.

