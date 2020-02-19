CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will soon be another open seat on the Corpus Christi Port Commission.

During a regular Port meeting Tuesday, longtime Commissioner Dick Bowers announced that he would be stepping down because he plans to move to Nebraska with his wife.

Bowers represents Nueces County on the Port Commission panel.

According to Port Chairman Charlie Zahn, Bowers's knowledge of the port-related industry has been valuable and will be missed.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has reportedly said she would accept Bower's resignation and begin accepting applications to fill the seat.

Canales hopes to have a new appointee in place by April 1.

