Did you check your list? Retailers urge shoppers to wrap up, ship last minute gifts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Christmas right around the corner, shoppers are beginning to send out those special gifts through various postal carriers.

Retailers both local and nationwide are urging customers to send their packages out as soon as possible due to the amount of mail that is being processed around this time of year.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, this week is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season. This holds true for Isle Mail and More on North Padre Island, as their mailing employees are tirelessly working to make sure everyone's Christmas gifts and cards get sent out on time.

According to Lauren Pyeatt, Mail Lead for Isle Mail and More, their post office is the only place available to ship on the Island.

"This time of year is definitely our busy season," Pyeatt said. "We are packed from when we open until we close."

Nikki Riojas, owner of Made in Corpus Christi, said her boutique has also seen an increase in foot traffic compared to last year during the pandemic.

"One, I think they are feeling more comfortable to be able to shop in person," Riojas said. "I think they seriously see the benefits they get from shopping local."

One of the benefits Riojas mentions is being able to shop in-store and not have to rely on shipping and handling when purchasing items.

"We wont have any of those supply chain issues, but our vendors do," Riojas said. "They are getting their jars from outside of our areas. Still sourcing prices of their product from elsewhere, so yes, that's slowed down."

Major postal services recommend Wednesday, Dec. 15, as the mailing deadline, and Thursday as the latest for standard ground shipping.

