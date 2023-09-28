Did you know Corpus Christi has a planetarium?

The Robert Wollman Planetarium at King High School has been teaching the city and its students about outer space since 1965.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — King High School's Robert Wollman Planetarium is offering a glimpse of cosmic views for students and the public.



The planetarium is a South Texas prize and has been open since 1965.



It continues to be a tool for teaching CCISD students and giving them a chance to learn about the different planets and stars.

And, also, about the upcoming solar eclipse.

"If we wanted to study the stars in real time, we would have to do evening experiences, and students aren't present for those,” said King High School Planetarium Manager Laura Peck. “So, it's great that we can do things during the day and simulate the night sky so the kids can actually see what's going on out there and learn about it."





"It's a good experience to like get out of like the school to go like explore new places and learn new things,” said Blanche Moore Elementary student Allison Salas.



The Coastal Bend is welcome to learn more about astronomy and the galaxies that surround us. To reserve a trip to the planetarium, call (361) 994-6917.

