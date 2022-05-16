Dietician discusses formula alternatives to supplement diets of babies 6 months and older

In dire times such as these, healthcare professionals at Sunnyside Pediatrics greatly discourage parents from making formula at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ongoing infant formula shortage due to supply chain issues, and a major recall in February has many parents anxiously looking for ways to feed their kids.

According to Dr. Acevedo-Gracia, pediatrician at Sunnyside Pediatrics, caregivers are searching for the specific formula their infant needs.

"If I don't find this one, can I get this other one? So it's very stressful. One thing you provide for your child is nutrition, and if you feel like you cant it's very frustrating," Gracia said.

In dire times such as these, healthcare professionals greatly discourage parents from making formula at home.

"We do see a lot of information floating around online, about using various milks or things like that," said Brittany Bower, registered nurse dietician with the Corpus Christi WIC office. "That is not something we support."

****ATTENTION FRIENDS**** Sunnyside Pediatrics will be accepting donations of unused baby formula. Any brand, any... Posted by Sunnyside Pediatrics on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Bower said it is safe for those with children six months and older to slowly integrate whole foods into their diet.

"And yes it will take a bit of pressure off as far as focusing solely on formula feeding. If your baby is close to one then you can kind of start weening off those formulas even more so than a six month old," Bower said.

Gracia considers the formula shortage to be a "crisis" and is asking parents to hang tight during this difficult time. She said that her office will do whatever they can to help.

"This to shall pass," Gracia said. "I mean it might last a few more weeks, I don't know exactly how long it will last. But if we can help in the mean time I think it will make a big difference."

Sunnyside is collecting donations if residents have any to spare, for more information, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.