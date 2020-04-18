NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Spring officially started last month and with certain allergens in the air, you probably felt it by now. Allergy experts say it's important to pay attention to your symptoms during this pandemic.

Tree, grass, and ragweed pollen counts are extremely high right now thanks to Springtime, but how do you know it's allergies or something else like COVID-19?

"Check pollen counts when it's a dry windy day, pollen counts tend to be higher and if you're having symptoms on those types of days, then maybe allergies are playing a role there," Dr. Stacy Silvers, Medical Director for Aspire Allergy & Sinus said.

Dr. Silver says while there are a few similarities in symptoms between allergies and COVID-19, there's still a fine line between the two. For example, allergies will never give you a fever and they can be treated with over the counter medicine. Dr. Silver says allergy medications won't help with viral infections like COVID-19.

So which symptoms should you look out for if you think you may have COVID-19?

"High fever, cough and shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of sensor of smell and taste are the things we don't typically see normally in allergies," Dr. Silver said.

If you check one or all of these boxes, call your doctor and do not leave your home. "Reach out to your doctor's office, many doctors now are contacting patients through the phone, through tele-medicine visits and a lot of good information can come through just by talking to a patient," Dr. Silver said.