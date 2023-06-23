Meet Dolly and other dinos at Dinosaur Adventure in Robstown this weekend

Dolly is a 3-month-old dino who "thinks she's the star of the show."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Go prehistoric at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds this weekend for a Dinosaur Adventure that will be fun for the whole family.

We had a special guest on First Edition this morning who you will be able to meet at the event: Dazzling Dolly, a dilophosaurus, who thinks she is the star of the show.

"She's one of our newest members here, she's only 3-months old, and she will get the size of about a minivan at one point. She's a little bit of a handful," dinosaur trainer Christopher Plakut said.

Dinosaur Adventure is a one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: including fossil searches, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur, and more.

The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds. You can get tickets by clicking here.

It will take about two hours to get through the museum and exhibits, and last entry will be one hour before closing at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open each day at 9 a.m.

