Diocese of Corpus Christi: Father Pete Elizardo recovering from the coronavirus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi announced that Father Pete Elizardo -- Rector of the Corpus Christi Cathedral -- was recently admitted into the hospital with COVID. However, he is said to be in good spirits and is quote 'up and walking around.'

Bishop Michael Mulvey shared that thankfully Fr. Elizardo did not have to placed on a ventilator, and that he's touched by all those who have been praying and thinking of him.

