100 students from across all area high schools will be able to chose a focus of singing, dance, percussion or drama.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi and the international performing arts group Gen Verde will be hosting a free five-day youth performing arts camp from 8 a.m. to noon from Oct. 11 to 15 at St. John Paul II High School.

The camp will focus on strengthening high school aged students in performing arts with a focus on singing, dance, percussion, or drama, leading to a city-wide concert with the Rome-based music group Gen Verde at the new Mary Carroll High School auditorium.

A familiar face to KIII, Katia Uriarte, the Director of Communications and the Assistant Director of Communications in Public Relations for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and Jesse De Leon joined us on Domingo Live on Sunday to share details about the event.

"This is such a great thing to do and really learn who you are," said Uriarte. "It is open to all faiths... if you don't believe it's okay, just go have fun."

Uriarte also shared how Corpus Christi is just one of many stops for Gen Verde as part of their U.S. tour.

"They are going to New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and they are coming to Corpus Christi because they know Bishop Mulvey very well."

Registration and additional information can be found here.

