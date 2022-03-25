Diocese of Corpus Christi joining Pope Francis for prayer for peace in Ukraine

The local Consecration will take place at 11 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, simultaneously with the Consecration from the Vatican in Rome at 5 p.m. Rome time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi will join Pope Francis and other bishops and priests from around the world to pray for peace in Ukraine on Friday.

All are invited as Most Reverend Wm. Michael Mulvey joins with Pope Francis to Consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The local Consecration will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, simultaneously with the Consecration from the Vatican in Rome at 5 p.m. Rome time.

Pope Francis has denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity.”

In some of his strongest words yet since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Francis on Sunday told thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square that every day brings more atrocities in what is a “senseless massacre.”

“There is no justification for this,’’ Francis said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which sought to justify its invasion as vital for its own defense. But Francis again stopped short of naming Russia as the aggressor. Pontiffs typically have decried wars and their devastating toll on civilians without citing warmongers by name.

