CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The governor provided some clarification on how church services should be handled, which includes people having to sit at least six feet apart and skip every other row for seating.

Additionally, the Diocese has made videos on how to come into a church, how to distance yourself for receiving Communion and where to sit.

Bishop Michael Mulvey with the Diocese of Corpus Christi announced that all parishes and dioceses in Corpus Christi will be reopen this weekend, just in time for Mother's Day.

The Bishop said churches are taking the proper precautions and guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy.

"We sanitize the churches and we sent out guidelines to prepare the pastors and ministers and the parish to ensure the safety and cleanliness of people," Bishop Michael Mulvey said.

