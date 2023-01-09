Direction to Success: Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children conference

The event provides support for people who are raising children to whom they did not give birth.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this week’s Direction to Success, Barbi Leo sits down with Family Protective Services public information officer John Lennan to learn more about the 24th Annual Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Children conference.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Intermediate School in Robstown.

According to Lennan, the conference will feature different panelists and speakers to touch on different topics, such as which legal documents guardians need to sign children up for medical care, recreational activities, and how to keep children safe online.

“There will also be a special agent from the federal government who specializes in cyber," Lennan said. "There are a lot of folks who might not be internet savvy and know how certain apps work."

Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register.

