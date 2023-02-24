x
Direction to Success: Kiewit Apprenticeships

Those interested in pipefitting or industrial welding have the chance to get hands-on training and a pathway to a lifelong career.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and Kiewit have joined together to offer apprenticeships opportunities to residents in the Coastal Bend and surrounding areas. 

Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in Structural Fitting, Industrial Painting, Pipefitting, Industrial Welding, and Scaffold Building now have a chance to earn a paycheck while they learn hands-on job training.

Apprentices will have the ability to earn higher wages, gain national credentials, and have more career advancement opportunities available to them.

For more information, contact Susan.laforge@workforcesolutionscb.org or call 361-402-5003. 

