Direction to Success: Kiewit Apprenticeships

Those interested in pipefitting or industrial welding have the chance to get hands-on training and a pathway to a lifelong career.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend and Kiewit have joined together to offer apprenticeships opportunities to residents in the Coastal Bend and surrounding areas.

Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in Structural Fitting, Industrial Painting, Pipefitting, Industrial Welding, and Scaffold Building now have a chance to earn a paycheck while they learn hands-on job training.

Apprentices will have the ability to earn higher wages, gain national credentials, and have more career advancement opportunities available to them.