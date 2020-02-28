CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi wants to be your first choice for employment.

In this week's Direction To Success, our Barbi Leo shows us how you can become a leader in the community.

If you are looking to find a spot in local government and serve your community, the City of Corpus Christi wants you to think of them as your employer of choice.

Lawson says some of the top jobs for the City of Corpus Christi include engineer positions that include a sign-on bonus, health benefits, and a retirement plan.

Lawson says you can go online and create a profile on the City of Corpus Christi website to apply.

