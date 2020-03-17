CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new directive from the City-County Health Department Monday further limits the number of people at public and private gatherings.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the new measure is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Initially, when worries of COVID-19 were first making their way to the Coastal Bend, the maximum number of people allowed to be in attendance at a local event was set at 500. Monday's directive further limits that to 250, but there are some exceptions.

Exceptions include public and private schools, and situations and venues where there could be more than 250 people present in a general area and not an enclosed space, like a beach, for example.

Here's a full list of those exceptions:

Public or private schools

Use of enclosed spaces where 250 or more people may be present at different times during the day as long the 250 or more people are not present at the space during the same time

Gatherings of people in multiple, separate enclosed spaces in a single building if 250 people are not present in any single space

Office space, hotels or residential buildings

Grocery stores, shopping malls, outdoor markets or retail establishments where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm's length of one another for extended periods of time

Hospitals, medical facilities and shelters

Jails and detention centers

Corpus Christi International Airport

Even though some cities like Houston have closed bars and restaurants, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said that will not happen in Corpus Christi, at least for now.

