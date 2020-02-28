CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids over at the Rise School had something to cheer about today! It was an exciting day as their director kissed a donkey.

The school held it's Annual Rise and Shine Fundraising Walk-Run on February 15th, and their director said if they met their goal of $60,000 she would kiss a donkey.

Organizers say they surpassed their goal and raised over $96,000 for the campus, so Tina the Donkey came for a visit and got a big kiss, much to the kids' delight.

Director Vanessa Nisbet says it was totally worth it just to see the kids react with such excitement.

"Just to see the kids' faces, shows who we are, the passion, from the kids, the teachers. We're just one big family," said Vanessa Nisbet.

The Rise School campus plans to open a new classroom in the upcoming school year.