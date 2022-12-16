Disabled little girl's holidays are looking up after CC fencer builds her a custom ramp

'This is proof, that there are people willing to help families in need,' Desiree De Leon, mother to 6-year-old Dakota said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Odem family that's been through trying times is finally getting some relief for its 6-year-old daughter Dakota Garcia thanks to the generosity of a local fencing company

Built Strong CC, a local fencing company, made a ramp -- free of charge -- for Dakota, and Desiree De Leon, said theirs' and residents' support is overwhelming.

"This is proof, that there are people willing to help families in need," De Leon said.

Dakota was left disabled after suffering a stroke during a surgical procedure.

Dakota’s grandfather Joe De Leon then created a Facebook post asking for help.

“It’s a blessing to us because I’m on disability, and my wife, her back is messed up," De Leon said. "We’re on a fixed income, so we really don’t have the money to afford something like this.”

Donors from the surrounding community, and even San Antonio, donated hundreds to the cause.

Related Articles Share Your Christmas 2022 kicks off in style Thursday from Grant Middle School

Built Strong CC owner Ismael Torres was tagged in the post, saw Dakota's story, and offered to help.

He created a post of his own showing the end result.

"Thank you so much to everybody who helped out, this is the result of it," Torres said. "So thank you so much."

After several hours the ramp was done. And Dakota gave the Built Strong Fencing Company team a big thumbs up!