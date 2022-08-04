Disaster declaration for Nueces County extended through Sunday following commissioner vote

So far, 70 other counties have submitted similar declarations, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A disaster declaration for Nueces County has been extended through at least Sunday, thanks to a vote today from County Commissioners.

The declaration was originally issued back on April 1, following the outbreak of the Borrega brush fire near the King Ranch.

Friday's extension comes after the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch through Saturday. So far, 70 other counties have submitted similar declarations, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

