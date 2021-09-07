Aftermath: High water still an issue in the Coastal Bend

Flood waters are going down now that the heavy rain has stopped.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A disaster declaration from the state of Texas has sent several crews to Rockport to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

Four teams, Texas Task Force One, each with three members, are in Rockport with swift water rescue boats.

The department of public safety has also sent a marine unit.

“When we're deployed as an asset in that company, we normally partner up with the fire department as we are doing here and we'll go on calls with them and they'll say he this is a little bit too much for our skill set we need you guys to step in,” Derrick Butler with the task force said.

Rockport city officials urge drivers to pay attention to barricades and not drive around them. If you do need to move through standing water, they ask you to drive slowly so as not to cause a wake that could damage neighborhood homes.

This is the ninth disaster in Rockport over the last four years.

