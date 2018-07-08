Premont (KIII News) — Some relief may be available Tuesday for residents who suffered damage from the June floods.

Small Business Administration and FEMA have opened the first of several disaster recovery centers in Premont.

The center is opened to residents in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties and located at the Distant Learning Center at 439 South West 4th Street.

Residents may qualify for help with almost any damage caused by the heavy rains and flooding.

"They may be eligible for rental assistance, or temporary shelter assistance. They may be eligible for repair, assistance for repairs. However, they also may be eligible for other assistance such as for personal goods. Alternatively, for a car that may have been damaged," Phillip Hammersla said.

Residents can make an application or check on a claim they may already have filed.

Starting Wednesday, the center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Another disaster recovery center is expected to open Wednesday in Alice.

