CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will come to life Friday night for sensory night.

Children will enjoy the chemistry-themed event on Friday, February, 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History (located at 1900 N. Chaparral Street).

The event on Friday evening will cater to people who have autism spectrum disorders, special needs, or any learning disabilities.

Children and their families are invited to a special experience that they otherwise may not get.

The sensory sensitive event features modified attractions at the museum, and staff will provide a calm and friendly environment with dime lights and little to no noise.

There are also staff members who have sensory disorder training in order to make the experience enjoyable for both children and their families.

According to organizers, children will mix liquids with different densities, creating a lava lamp in a container they can take home.



Participants will be using chemistry to create edible gummy treats and an atom model to create 3-D molecules.

The goal of sensory activities is to stimulate children with activities that heighten the senses such as touch, smell, sight, taste, and sound.

Other benefits of sensory play include helping to develop essential social skills, problem-solving skills, speech betterment, and learning advancement.

The cost is free to museum members, $10.95 for adults, $8.95 for children 3 and over. Pizza and drinks will be provided for everyone in attendance, according to organizers.

