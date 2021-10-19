Discover Del Mar: Del Mar College hosting virtual event for potential students

The one-hour online event begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and requires registration to receive the link by email to enter “Discover Del Mar.”

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for a career change or to increase your knowledge but don't know where to start?

Del Mar College is hosting an online event Tuesday for those who wish to start their journey through higher education.

"Discover Del Mar" will be an hour-long event beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Participants must register to get a link to get into the online event.

Registrants will be entered for chances to win prizes during online drawings, too.

During this virtual college preview, registrants can expect to interact with representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid Services, Continuing Education, Dual Credit and Student Support Services to have their questions answered by experts or where to go for more resources.

Additionally, faculty from academic programs will present their certificate and degree programs, including those in the following DMC pathways areas: Architecture, Aviation, & Automotive; Business & Entrepreneurship; Communications, Fine Arts & Social Sciences; Health Sciences; Industrial Technology; Kinesiology & Education; Public Services; and Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math.





