CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talking to your children about the things they see on television can prove tricky. How do you approach highly sensitive topics? It is hard for children not to hear about serious issues in the age of social media.

Doctor Salim Surani spoke with 3News, saying children between ages 6-11 are typically more capable of comprehending what is being shown to them and may ask questions.

He says the most important thing is not to avoid these talks because it is best they hear it from someone they trust.

"Your job is to make sure you can provide information in a simplified way and only need to know basis," said Surani, "because you'd rather it be from the sources they trust."

Doctor Surani also says if your child is feeling anxious or worried to be sure and reassure them they are safe.

