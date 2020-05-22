CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Jaime Fergie is an Infectious Disease Specialist with Driscoll Children's Hosptial. He said it's crucial for people of all ages to keep up with their medical care and vaccines.

"I am particularly concerned with people not going to their doctor for routine visits or not taking children quickly enough to the doctor or emergency room because of fear of acquiring COVID-19," Dr. Fergie said.

He wants parents to know that keeping up with regularly scheduled visits to your pediatrician is the best possible way to keep your family healthy during this pandemic.

"It's pretty important that you bring your child to [the] emergency room right away if need be, don't worry, it's going to be safe," Dr. Fergie said.

He said following recommended guidelines with regard to vaccinations is also very important and that the hospital has seen a significant decline in the use of routine vaccines.

"The worst thing that could happen is for us to have a large group of children at the end of this pandemic who are now susceptible to vaccine-preventable illness," Dr. Fergie said.

During this time of heightened awareness, many people are staying away from doctor's offices and other healthcare facilities. Taking care of any and all medical issues, especially for the youngest members of our households, is the only way to keep everyone safe.

"The concern I have is by postponing your medical care, you are endangering yourself, and you are endangering the well-being of children," Dr. Fergie said.