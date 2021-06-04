CCPD is looking to hire 911 dispatchers

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for applicants to take on the challenging, fast paced world of taking emergency calls.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone looking for a career in law enforcement may want to consider becoming a 911 dispatcher.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for applicants to take on the challenging fast paced world of taking emergency calls.

Metrocom dispatchers serve all of Nueces County and work with law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services to get first responders to the scene quickly and help to save lives.

