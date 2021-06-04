CCPD is looking to hire 911 dispatchers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone looking for a career in law enforcement may want to consider becoming a 911 dispatcher.
The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for applicants to take on the challenging fast paced world of taking emergency calls.
Metrocom dispatchers serve all of Nueces County and work with law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services to get first responders to the scene quickly and help to save lives.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.