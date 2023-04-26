Dispute on city's northwest side results in one man shot, sent to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dispute between two people on the city's northwest side ended with one of them being shot and being sent to the hospital.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the Lantana Square Apartment's off of Academy Drive and Lantana Street.
When police arrived to the apartment complex, they found one man who had been shot several times in the parking lot.
Investigators told 3NEWS that while searching the area, they met other people that were possible involved in the dispute.
The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and one person remains in custody.
The investigation is still ongoing.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.