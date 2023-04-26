x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dispute on city's northwest side results in one man shot, sent to hospital

The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and one person remains in custody.
Credit: WTOL

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dispute between two people on the city's northwest side ended with one of them being shot and being sent to the hospital. 

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the Lantana Square Apartment's off of Academy Drive and Lantana Street.

When police arrived to the apartment complex, they found one man who had been shot several times in the parking lot. 

Investigators told 3NEWS that while searching the area, they met other people that were possible involved in the dispute. 

The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and one person remains in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Potential partnership could expand research

Before You Leave, Check This Out