Dispute on city's northwest side results in one man shot, sent to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dispute between two people on the city's northwest side ended with one of them being shot and being sent to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the Lantana Square Apartment's off of Academy Drive and Lantana Street.

When police arrived to the apartment complex, they found one man who had been shot several times in the parking lot.

Investigators told 3NEWS that while searching the area, they met other people that were possible involved in the dispute.

The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and one person remains in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

