Disruptions expected for some over-the-air KIII viewers

People who watch KIII and ABC through cable, satellite or a streaming app will not experience any interruption.

Some viewers who watch KIII 3NEWS and ABC programming over the air may experience service disruptions starting Wednesday.

These disruptions could last three weeks as the KIII transmission tower in Petronila, Texas, undergoes planned maintenance to repair rusty sections and add new lighting.

This work was planned to take place during a lull in live sports programming. We plan to be ready and available to everyone before football returns and the new fall TV season begins.

If you watch KIII through other means, including satellite, or our 3NEWS+ streaming app, you will not experience any interruptions. Maintenance should only impact those viewing over the air, and only in some areas of the Coastal Bend. The disruptions could last until Aug. 18.

If you are one of those viewers impacted by these service disruptions, there's a way you can stay caught up with 3NEWS. Our 3NEWS+ mobile app is now available on both Roku and Amazon Fire, offering viewers a free option to watch all of 3NEWS' content.

3NEWS+ will feature all of our newscasts on demand -- even Domingo Live! You will also get to see live breaking news coverage outside of traditional newscasts, and other 3NEWS original content like this year's Hurricane Special.

You can also download our mobile app here to watch our newscasts Live and keep up with other 3NEWS content such as weather and sports.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.