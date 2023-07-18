Dist. 34 state seat race intensifies as candidates share key issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are hearing from two candidates who are running for the District 34 state seat.
This comes after Abel Herrero announced that he would not be running again.
The Coastal Bend Tejano Democrats held an open discussion Tuesday night with Solomon Ortiz Jr. and Corpus Christi Dist. 3 Councilman Roland Barrera.
Both candidates addressed some key issues he would like to tackle.
"Obviously supporting a woman's right to choose to their own health care, that is one issues I am huge on," Ortiz said.
Ortiz previously served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2006 to 2011. Meanwhile, Barrera also addressed some key issues he would like to tackle.
"Obviously you can see that I am passionate, access to care, one again public safety. I took credit for what the mayor wanted to do. We put more police officers on the streets in the last five years than probably the last 10 combined," he said.
Barrera runs an insurance business and has also been on the city council since 2018.
He currently lives in District 3, which makes up about a third of the area within State District 34.
