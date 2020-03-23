CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many teachers and students in school districts across the Coastal Bend, Monday was the first day of online instruction as schools remain closed due to coronavirus fears.

Noemi Ortiz is the assistant principal at Harrel Elementary School in Kingsville, Texas. She invited her students and members of the community to join her on Facebook Live Monday as she read a book to students.

"Good evening everybody. Welcome to story book time," Ortiz said on Facebook Live. "It's Mrs. Ortiz. I hope everybody had an awesome day today."

Ortiz said she plans on making it a routine for her students and said she goes online around 7:30 p.m. so students can see a familiar face and be reminded that their teachers and principals are thinking of them.

Other teachers are trying to send the same message to their students. Krystal Watson is an English teacher at Collegiate High School on Del Mar College's East Campus.

"I sent a reminder to my students last night that today is new for everyone, so to have patience with the teachers and with one another and with themselves because seriously, this is uncharted territory for a lot of things," Watson said.

Watson said the high school has been using online apps for many years and that teachers are now structuring their days to be available online during particular time periods, but are still reachable throughout the day.

