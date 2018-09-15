ROBSTOWN (Kiii News) — Slick roads were surprisingly not a factor in an accident involving an tanker in Robstown Friday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said it was around 7 a.m. on State Highway 44 between Robstown and Banquete when the driver of the big rig reached for a cup of coffee and lost control, rolling the truck on its side.

Troopers said thankfully the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

"It was a tanker. He was hauling saltwater, nothing too hazardous," DPS Trooper William Moore said. "Slow down. Pay attention to the roadways. Don't drive through standing water."

The truck took down a power pole during the accident. Troopers had to call for crews to make the repairs.

