CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators say a distracted teenage driver crashed into a tree and mailbox.

Last night, officers responded to Triple Crown Dr. off of greenwood to find a huge mess.

Police say the teen was looking up directions to an address when he ran into the mailbox and tree.

The car then ended up catching fire, according to officials.

The fire was quickly put out, and no injuries were reported.

